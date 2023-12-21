St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after buying an additional 2,872,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Corning by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after buying an additional 686,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $569,243,000 after buying an additional 445,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $563,232,000 after buying an additional 741,788 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.15. 883,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247,273. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

