St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 184 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.9% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.49. 15,126,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,520,934. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.90.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

