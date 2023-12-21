St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 207 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,686. The firm has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.91 and a 200-day moving average of $163.85. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. HSBC started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.