St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 277 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Cummins by 99,156.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,486 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 623.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,945 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,182,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,637,000 after acquiring an additional 645,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $70,435,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 0.8 %

CMI traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $242.34. The company had a trading volume of 61,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.03.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Cummins

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.