St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 3,723 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.0% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after buying an additional 36,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $46.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,541. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.85. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $47.48.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.