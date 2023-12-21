St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 58 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $391.15. 252,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.10. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

