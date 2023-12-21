St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 84 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $291.83. The stock had a trading volume of 168,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,279. The firm has a market cap of $110.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $237.47 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.97 and a 200 day moving average of $284.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.95.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

