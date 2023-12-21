St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $124,987,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,457,597. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

