St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,161 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX remained flat at $94.71 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,055,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,568,958. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.15. The firm has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.