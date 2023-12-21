St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,430,978,000 after acquiring an additional 181,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Allstate by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after acquiring an additional 499,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after acquiring an additional 63,438 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,754,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,489,000 after acquiring an additional 223,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.93. 197,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,922. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.62. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $144.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.93.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

