Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the period. Star Bulk Carriers makes up about 1.6% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,388,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

SBLK stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.13. 146,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.17. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $223.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

