Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Major Shareholder Equity Fund Lp Star Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,748,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,517.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Equity Fund Lp Star also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Star Equity alerts:

On Wednesday, December 13th, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 1,100 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $341.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 11,855 shares of Star Equity stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $3,556.50.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Equity Fund Lp Star acquired 738 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $206.64.

On Monday, December 4th, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 23,630 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $7,797.90.

On Friday, December 1st, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 21,700 shares of Star Equity stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $6,944.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Equity Fund Lp Star acquired 51,400 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $14,392.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 8,600 shares of Star Equity stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,322.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 173,180 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $45,026.80.

On Friday, November 17th, Equity Fund Lp Star acquired 9,000 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Equity Fund Lp Star acquired 59,494 shares of Star Equity stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $14,873.50.

Star Equity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRR opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 million, a PE ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.54. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Equity

Star Equity ( NASDAQ:STRR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Star Equity had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Star Equity during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Star Equity by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 54,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Star Equity by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

About Star Equity

(Get Free Report)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.