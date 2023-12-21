Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Major Shareholder Equity Fund Lp Star Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRGet Free Report) major shareholder Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,748,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,517.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Equity Fund Lp Star also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 13th, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 1,100 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $341.00.
  • On Monday, December 11th, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 11,855 shares of Star Equity stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $3,556.50.
  • On Wednesday, December 6th, Equity Fund Lp Star acquired 738 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $206.64.
  • On Monday, December 4th, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 23,630 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $7,797.90.
  • On Friday, December 1st, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 21,700 shares of Star Equity stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $6,944.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 29th, Equity Fund Lp Star acquired 51,400 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $14,392.00.
  • On Friday, November 24th, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 8,600 shares of Star Equity stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,322.00.
  • On Monday, November 20th, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 173,180 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $45,026.80.
  • On Friday, November 17th, Equity Fund Lp Star acquired 9,000 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,250.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 15th, Equity Fund Lp Star acquired 59,494 shares of Star Equity stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $14,873.50.

Star Equity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRR opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 million, a PE ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.54. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.59.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Star Equity had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Equity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Star Equity during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Star Equity by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 54,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Star Equity by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

