Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down to $38.90

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.90, but opened at $38.00. Steel Partners shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 910 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a report on Saturday, December 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Steel Partners

Steel Partners Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $812.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Shares of Steel Partners are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, January 9th. The 12500-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 9th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, January 9th.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $492.25 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 3.7% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after buying an additional 267,994 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $122,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Partners

(Get Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Further Reading

