Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Up to $3.71

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.71, but opened at $3.86. Stem shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 720,061 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Stem Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $612.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Stem by 106.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,341,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after buying an additional 3,271,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the first quarter valued at about $30,405,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Stem by 33.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,632,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,816,000 after buying an additional 2,662,438 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Stem by 87.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,295,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,353,000 after buying an additional 2,002,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stem by 62.2% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,978,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after buying an additional 1,909,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

