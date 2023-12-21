Stephen Rooney Sells 640 Shares of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Stock

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) SVP Stephen Rooney sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $35,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Orange County Bancorp Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:OBT opened at $58.82 on Thursday. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $332.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 24.42%. Equities analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Orange County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Orange County Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on OBT

Institutional Trading of Orange County Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 6,370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Orange County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.