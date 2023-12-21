Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Sterling Check from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sterling Check from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sterling Check by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,117,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 943,308 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Check by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,838,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after purchasing an additional 626,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Check by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,979,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,600,000 after purchasing an additional 356,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,888,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,960,000 after acquiring an additional 66,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,959,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 728,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STER opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $180.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.56 million. Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Check will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

