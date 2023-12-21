StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LLFree Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:LL opened at $3.71 on Monday. LL Flooring has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $114.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.03.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $215.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LL Flooring

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in LL Flooring by 66.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 96.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LL Flooring during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in LL Flooring during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL Flooring Company Profile

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

