StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
LL Flooring Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE:LL opened at $3.71 on Monday. LL Flooring has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $114.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.03.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $215.85 million during the quarter.
LL Flooring Company Profile
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
