StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:LL opened at $3.71 on Monday. LL Flooring has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $114.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.03.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $215.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LL Flooring

LL Flooring Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in LL Flooring by 66.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 96.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LL Flooring during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in LL Flooring during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

