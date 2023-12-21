StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SIEB stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.15.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

