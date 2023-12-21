StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of SIEB stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.15.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Siebert Financial
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.