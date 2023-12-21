StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Price Performance
NYSE CGA opened at $2.02 on Monday. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $27.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.61.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%.
Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture
About China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
Further Reading
