StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.85. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -26.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.