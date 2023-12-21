StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.85. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -26.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

