StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NNVC opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $12.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NanoViricides

About NanoViricides

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 10.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in NanoViricides by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.