StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. Organovo has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 129.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Organovo will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Organovo news, Director David Gobel sold 19,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $31,763.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,607 shares in the company, valued at $31,763.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Organovo by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Organovo by 17.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organovo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

