StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

SIFCO Industries stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.13. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $21.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SIFCO Industries

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned about 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

See Also

