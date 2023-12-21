Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,934 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 18.8% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $17,578,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,937,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VOO opened at $430.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $344.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $438.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $408.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

