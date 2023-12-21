Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 39.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.95.

Stryker Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SYK stock traded up $3.78 on Thursday, reaching $292.09. The company had a trading volume of 154,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.97 and a 200-day moving average of $284.31. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $237.47 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The stock has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.51%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.