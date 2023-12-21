SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 38.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 64.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFPI stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,418. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.64. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $127.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.47.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

