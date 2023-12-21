SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Andersons by 1,222.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Andersons by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Andersons by 817.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANDE stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,509. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

In related news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ross W. Manire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $258,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,490.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,852. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

