Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 4,073 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $74,250.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,396,390 shares in the company, valued at $25,456,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $25,016.00.

Sunrun Trading Down 7.2 %

NASDAQ RUN opened at $18.13 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $29.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.49.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $563.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 153.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,483.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 69.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.70.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

