Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Jeanna Steele Sells 817 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) insider Jeanna Steele sold 817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $14,869.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Wednesday, December 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $30,435.12.

Sunrun Stock Down 7.2 %

RUN stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.49. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunrun

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 1,483.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.