Susquehanna Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $112.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MU. UBS Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.30.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $78.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average is $69.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $82.99.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.61%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,390 shares of company stock worth $17,647,573 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,229,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,410,412,000 after purchasing an additional 305,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after purchasing an additional 282,292 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

