Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 121,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $73.83. 400,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,207. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.70. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

