T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $1,952,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $2,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,071,199.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,672 shares of company stock worth $27,911,403. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3 %

TMUS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.00. 261,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,250,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $179.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.09. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

