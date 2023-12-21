T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,173. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.6 %

TROW traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $106.58. 181,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,955. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

