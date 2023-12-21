Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.56 on Monday. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

About Taitron Components

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Taitron Components by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.