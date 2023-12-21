Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,414 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Target were worth $14,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust grew its holdings in Target by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 3.1% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Target by 27.3% in the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $136.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.36 and its 200-day moving average is $124.99. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.07.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

