Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Director Acquires $80,400.00 in Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan S. Gross acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tellurian Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.43 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 53.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

Tellurian Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,864,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 150,846 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,069,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 412,886 shares in the last quarter. 32.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

