Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Tenax Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.
