Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 183.3% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,048,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,361,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after buying an additional 707,901 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

