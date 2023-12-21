The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,213 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Boeing by 3.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 18.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 26.5% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 7.7% during the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $260.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.18 and a 200-day moving average of $214.05. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $266.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

