The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,991 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,058,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 163.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BA. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Up 0.4 %

BA traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $261.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,466,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.05. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a PE ratio of -55.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

