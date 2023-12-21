The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $97.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MU. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

Micron Technology stock opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $82.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average is $69.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,390 shares of company stock valued at $17,647,573 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

