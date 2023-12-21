The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $3,781,923.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,901,625. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.79%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

