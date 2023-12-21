The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) CFO Tucker H. Marshall Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE:SJM opened at $122.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average of $132.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $163.07.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.08.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM
Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Company Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than J. M. Smucker
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- RV stocks: A comfortable way to ride falling interest rates
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Why Micron’s 2024 could be its best year ever
Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.