The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Chairman Michael Kirban Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 675,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,851,492.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

COCO opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.10. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.13.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vita Coco by 72.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,384,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,408 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 9,796.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 787,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,516,000 after buying an additional 779,912 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,746,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,196,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,470,000 after acquiring an additional 452,746 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

