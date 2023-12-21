The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock Position Increased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Western Union makes up 1.3% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Western Union worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 387.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 799.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,885 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 32,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 88,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 75,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Western Union Stock Down 0.2 %

WU traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.91. 1,141,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,013,529. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.83. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

