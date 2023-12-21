The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in York Water were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YORW. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of York Water in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 53.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 148.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of York Water in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 49.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of York Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of York Water in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

York Water Trading Down 1.9 %

York Water stock opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $550.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.60. The York Water Company has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $46.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 33.44% and a return on equity of 10.76%. On average, analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

York Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.2108 dividend. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

