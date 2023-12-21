Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 328 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.4% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 31.1% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $419.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.27. The company has a market cap of $393.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $336.43 and a fifty-two week high of $427.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

