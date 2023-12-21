TI Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TI Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.3% of TI Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VB stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.09. 162,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,445. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.10 and its 200 day moving average is $195.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $215.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

