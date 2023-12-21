TI Trust Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

TI Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 4.4% of TI Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VEU traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.22. 845,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,938. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.61. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

