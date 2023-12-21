TI Trust Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

TI Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 4.4% of TI Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VEU traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.22. 845,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,938. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.61. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

