TI Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

TI Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.22. The company had a trading volume of 659,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,041. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $112.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.84. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

